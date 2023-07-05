KEARNEY — Kearney/Buffalo County CASA has named CASA volunteer Terry Gibbs as volunteer of the month for his advocacy of abused and neglected children.

Gibbs has been a CASA volunteer since January 2022. He has donated 131 hours to advocating and has driven 2,711.5 miles to see the youth and attend meetings.

CASA volunteer coordinator Jodi Richards said professionals have described Gibbs as "thought provoking."

"Terry is a humble man and has been a pleasure to work with,” she said.

Gibbs has spent almost 30 years mentoring young adults, and he said, "I thought being a CASA volunteer could be a way to continue this meaningful work into retirement.”

A training class for new CASA volunteers is planned in October. For more information, call 308-865-5675 or email Jodi at jrichards.casa@mnca.net.