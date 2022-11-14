 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Teens, adults to try bullet journaling at Holdrege library

  • 0
Holdrege library

The Holdrege Area Public Library was built as a Carnegie Library in 1907, and an adult reading room and children’s section were added in 1967. 

 KEARNEY HUB FILE

Lifehack recently offered readers some tips for staying energized throughout the workweek. They asked entrepreneurs what morning routine keeps them motivated and driven to make the day successful.

HOLDREGE — Adults and teens are welcome to learn the basics of bullet journaling at the Holdrege Area Public Library.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bullet Journaling for Teens and Adults will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holdrege Area Public Library Community Room, 604 East Ave.

Limited spots are available. Registration is required by filling out the form on the library’s Facebook event or by calling the library to reserve a seat. Materials will be provided, and as always, all library programs are free to attend.

For more information, contact Mike Burris at 308-995-6556.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists might finally understand why they keep finding mummies with tattoos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News