Teens, adults to try bullet journaling at Holdrege library

HOLDREGE — Adults and teens are welcome to learn the basics of bullet journaling at the Holdrege Area Public Library.

Bullet Journaling for Teens and Adults will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holdrege Area Public Library Community Room, 604 East Ave.

Limited spots are available. Registration is required by filling out the form on the library’s Facebook event or by calling the library to reserve a seat. Materials will be provided, and as always, all library programs are free to attend.