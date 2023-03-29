KEARNEY — TeamMates Mentoring of Kearney is excited to welcome TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams Friday when he will speak to many Kearney Public Schools students as well as community members on the benefits of mentoring.

TeamMates Mentoring Program began in 1991 with the vision of University of Nebraska head football coach Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy. Coach Osborne felt that the athletes in his program could make an impact on the middle school students, and 22 football players began meeting with middle school students in the Lincoln Public Schools. Of the 22 original mentees, 21 went on to graduate from high school while one left school early to pursue a successful Motocross career. Eighteen of the original mentees also obtained some form of post-secondary education.

The program has changed quite a bit since then, now serving thousands of boys and girls across the Midwest and including mentors from all walks of life. One thing, however, remains the same — mentors just have to be there. It’s that simple.

Dr. Osborne announced the hiring of DeMoine Adams as CEO of TeamMates in 2021 as the program celebrated its 30th anniversary. Adams is a gifted motivational speaker who inspires others to be greater, to be leaders and to be winners in the game of life. Originally from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Adams was a University of Nebraska-Lincoln defensive end from 1998-2002. He also spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers. Adams received Academic All-Big 12 and Academic All-American honors while attending UNL and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UNL. He resides in Lincoln with his family.

Adams will be speaking Friday at Sunrise Middle School, Hanny Arram Center for Success, Horizon Middle School and the Kearney Family YMCA. Community members are invited to learn more about TeamMates and the benefits of mentoring at 2 p.m. at the Kearney Family YMCA.