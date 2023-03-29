KEARNEY — Join city of Kearney's horticulturists and learn how to plant a pot for each of the four seasons.

Bring your own 18-inch to 20-inch diameter pot, or purchase a pot at the class for $30, to fill up for each season. The summer pot will include a mix of perennial and annual plants.

The summer pot will be planted in early April during class, and then it will be grown in the Yanney Park Greenhouse until mid-May. The summer pot class is for those age 18 and older, and it is scheduled for April 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Yanney Park Greenhouse.

Cost of the class is $35. Enrollment is limited. Please register at least three days in advance. To register, or for more information, call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at kprreg.org.