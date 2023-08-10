ELM CREEK — Law enforcement personnel are continuing the search for a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle near the intersection of 39th Road and Cessna Road east of Elm Creek on Wednesday.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Wednesday a Kearney Police Department officer on foot observed a stolen vehicle near the Ramada Inn in Kearney.

The vehicle was last observed near 11th Street and Second Avenue in Kearney. With the assistance of the FLOCK Safety Automated License Plate Reader system, officers and deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and direction of travel.

A broadcast was issued for the vehicle, a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup with South Dakota license plates, reported stolen from Sarpy County in eastern Nebraska. A short time later, the vehicle was spotted by a Buffalo County Sheriff’s unit on Highway 30 near Eagle Road.

Assistance was requested from a second sheriff’s deputy near Dunbar Road. Prior to a vehicle stop, it turned off Highway 30 and subsequently was abandoned by the driver (lone occupant) on Cessna Road near 39th Road.

It appeared the driver fled on foot into a nearby cornfield. The driver was believed to be an adult male, approximately 18 years of age, 6 foot and 200 pounds, wearing a light colored shirt.

Law enforcement has a possible identify of a suspect not from this area, but it has not been confirmed.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The search by the agencies included the use of UAV drones, police service dog K-9s and an NSP fixed wing aircraft. Residents in the area were notified.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the driver had not been apprehended.

Any member of the public with information on this incident or the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.