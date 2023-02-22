KEARNEY – Matthew and Shannon Decker know that individuals get body piercings for different reasons.

“If someone has gone through a rough time in their life and they overcome it, they often want to commemorate it somehow,” said Matthew. “They might get a nose piercing. After that, every time they see it, they can say, ‘I got over that. I accomplished that. That rough part of my life is over.’”

For some individuals, expressing themselves through body art involves a willingness to surprise others.

“Some people just like the shock factor,” he noted. “They like other people to look at them because they think they’re weird. And, maybe, body art gives them something else to look at.”

Regardless of the reasons, Matthew and Shannon Decker provide a safe, friendly, creative and fun atmosphere for body piercing at Studio 51/50 at 3504 Second Ave.

Shannon understands that body piercings can involve another, simpler reason.

“It’s also just a way of self-expression for people,” she said. “They can express how they are feeling. You can change the colors of your jewelry, and you can express yourself through sparkles.”

Matthew said that the idea of getting a piercing is not for everyone.

“My dad told me he wouldn’t get a piercing, even if someone held a gun to his head,” Matthew laughed. “He’s not into it, he’s not against it, it’s just not for him. For some people it just never appealed to them, and they never thought it would be for them. But then sometimes they see a post on Facebook, and then, ‘Well, maybe it could be for me.’ Not like a big, bulky hoop in their nose, but a cute tiny diamond.”

Matthew considers his vocation as part art and part craft.

“I had always been obsessed with piercing as a kiddo,” he said. “And then I got my first one and it was like, ‘That was awesome. I want to get more.’ I got my first one when I was 12. It was just a simple ear lope piercing. I was never nervous about it. After I got it done, I was just glowing. I don’t even remember the pain.”

Matthew has been doing piercings for more than a decade.

He said the best way to learn is to work under a qualified piercer who has a lot of experience.

“That’s not the way I went about it because there was nobody in Kearney I looked up to at the time who was doing it to an admirable level,” he said. “I started out in the back room of a nail salon. I learned through trial and error – and lots of practice.”

The Dept. of Health and Human Services regulates piercing in the state.

Shannon stresses that they work hard to accommodate their customers.

“We really want to help – and service – our customers,” she said. “Whatever that might look like from making young children comfortable to working with older adults and calming people’s fears. We try to be a safe place for people to express themselves.”

Shannon said she’s glad to see a welcoming attitude toward people with piercing and body art.

“It’s more accepted these days,” she said. “It’s a blessing that people accept you as you are more now than in the past. That’s a cool thing to see.”

When Matthew and Shannon moved from their previous location near the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus to their new location on Second Avenue in July, Shannon worked on remodeling the new facility.

“We couldn’t move into the new studio without making some renovations and, as small business owners, we couldn’t close our business,” Shannon said. “So he worked at the shop, and I worked at the new studio. When he had time, he would help me in the evenings. It was go, go, go for months.”

Matthew also enjoys designing and creating unique jewelry.

“I always wanted to make jewelry,” he said. “I was in church one day, and I got a word from God that I had something on the back burner, and I needed to start doing it. I assumed that’s what it was. It’s been pretty great.”

Matthew started making basic hoops with gold wire. He moved on with more complex pieces as his skills improved. He has an entire room at the studio for jewelry making.

“We built out the studio with a creation room that’s away from the other rooms,” he said.

As for the name of the business, Matthew explained that it comes from The California Welfare and Institutions Code. The code establishes programs and public social services for promoting the public welfare.

“It’s a police code for ‘crazy person,’” Matthew said. “Everybody is a little weird – and that’s okay. We’ve just got to embrace it. Nobody is normal.”