Student with BB gun pistol causes lockdown at Kearney High School

KEARNEY — Kearney High School entered a lockdown today after a report was made of a student in possession of a firearm.

At 11:26 a.m. today, the school was placed in lockdown after receiving the report of a student with a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and notified an on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school.

The officer responded to the last known location of this student, and it was found that the student had departed campus prior to being contacted. Numerous members of the Kearney Police Department responded to the area and located the 17-year-old male student walking near Yanney Park. The student was found to be in possession of a realistic-looking BB gun pistol.

After police confirmed there was no longer a threat to the school, school leadership was notified, and the lockdown was lifted allowing regular school activity to resume.

KPD is currently investigating the incident, and no further information is available at this time. Both KPS and KPD commend the individual that reported the situation and are both committed to the safety of all students and staff on every KPS campus.

“We appreciate the great partnership we enjoy with Kearney Public Schools toward the safety and security of our schools. I am extremely proud of the response from our School Resource Officer, Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigators and the school staff," said Chief Bryan D. Waugh. "The standard response protocols in place and trained proved valuable in this incident. We are thankful the subject was located and there were no injuries as a result of a realistic BB gun brought on to school property.”