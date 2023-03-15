KEARNEY – A student teacher for Kearney Public Schools has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a Kearney High School student.

On Saturday, March 11, Kearney Police Department received a report from Kearney Public Schools of a possible sexual relationship occurring between a student teacher for KPS and a teen student enrolled in Kearney High School.

Further investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for one count of first-degree sexual assault, a class II felony, being obtained for KeyShaun VanDyke, a 23-year-old Kearney man. VanDyke was arrested without incident and is currently at the Buffalo County Jail.

VanDyke is charged in Buffalo County Court with one count of first-degree sexual assault. The arrest affidavit in the case has been sealed, but court records indicate the incident happened March 5 when the alleged victim was 15 years old.

The incident did not happen on school property or during school hours. The Kearney Police Department worked closely with Kearney Public Schools officials during the investigation.

Kearney Police Department and Kearney Public Schools are committed to working together to ensure the safety of all students. Anyone with any information related to the safety of students is encouraged to contact Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424, Kearney Public Schools at 308-698-8002 or send the information through the See It Say It Send It app.