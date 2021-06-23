'#Stonestrong' benefit to defray expenses for Kearney man with testicular cancer

KEARNEY — Shane Stone’ s family is holding a ‘#Stonestrong’ benefit at 5 p.m. Saturday to raise funds and support him through his battle with testicular cancer.

Plates of pulled pork will be served for $10 and Nicki Rezac’s band will play country music at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.

Participants will have the chance to win drawings and items in the silent auction, while contributing to a good cause. Prizes include a few larger items, gift certificates and baskets. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or five tickets for $20. For $5, people also can purchase wristbands and stickers at the event.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing during which people can put money in a jar and take a ticket. At the end of the night, half of the money in the jar will go to the person whose ticket is drawn, and the remaining funds will be used for Stone’s medical expenses.

Another way to show support this Saturday is to visit Sayler Screenprinting at 1923 Central Ave. and buy T-shirts. Purple and hunter green shirts that say “Hunting for a cure #Stonestrong” will be available in child and adult sizes for $20.