LINCOLN — Axtell farmer Steve Nelson announced Monday that he will retire as Nebraska Farm Bureau president when his current term ends at the organization’s annual meeting in early December.
Nelson said he appreciates everyone who has supported him and his wife, Elma, during his past nine years as president.
“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to engage with so many great people in fulfilling a passion in working on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families,” he said. “... It has been an honor to serve Farm Bureau members in this capacity and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, statewide organization with more than 58,000 families across the state as members.