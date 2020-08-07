OMAHA — For the first time since 2015, a pet in Douglas County has had to be euthanized after apparently contracting rabies from a bat, according to the Nebraska Humane Society.
An American Eskimo puppy that was found playing with a bat in its backyard in Omaha late last week began showing signs of rabies on Tuesday, including twitching and shaking, said Kelli Brown, director of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society.
Animals are sometimes quarantined after possible exposure to a potentially rabid animal. In this case, the puppy stayed home. It wasn’t until Tuesday, on the same day that the puppy began showing symptoms, that test results on the bat came back and were positive.
“It all happened at the same time,” Brown said. Usually it takes longer for rabies to manifest in an animal that has been bitten, and normally an animal isn’t considered infectious until it begins showing symptoms, she said.
It’s not possible to test an animal for rabies while it is alive. The puppy was tested for rabies after being euthanized, and the test results came back negative late Wednesday. A negative test in this case wouldn’t be unusual, Brown said, because rabies is difficult to detect during early onset.
The family is getting rabies shots, she said.
“It surprised us in this case,” she said. The puppy’s symptoms were neurological.
Skunks are the primary animal found in the Omaha metro area with rabies, Brown said, but bats can be sources, too.
With “bat season” approaching, the Humane Society is reminding people not to approach or touch bats, or allow pets to play with them. Bat season typically runs from late August through mid-September. During this time, as evenings become cooler, bats sometimes attempt to enter homes or other buildings in search of warmth.
The last time pets had to be euthanized due to rabies in Douglas County was five years ago, Brown said. At that time, a rabid skunk entered a dog pen where a litter of puppies was kept. All of the puppies had to be euthanized.
“It’s very uncommon to have rabies show up in a pet,” she said.
The puppy had been vaccinated against rabies prior to its encounter with the bat, but the vaccine hadn’t had time to become fully effective, Brown said. Rabies vaccines typically take up to 28 days to be effective.
“The family had done everything right,” she said.
Animals become ill with rabies when the virus enters the brain, and the closer a bite is to the brain, the quicker infection can occur, Brown said. In this case, the puppy may have been bitten on the lip, which might explain why it became ill so quickly, she said.
The Douglas County Health Department is doing contact tracing to be sure that all people who had contact with the puppy are notified of their risk of exposure. Once a person contracts rabies, there is no cure and it can be fatal. On average, one to three people contract rabies annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Brown had a special admonition for cat owners who haven’t had their indoor cats vaccinated. Rabid bats have been found in homes in the metro area, so an indoor cat can become infected, she said.
“It’s very important to take this seriously and get (your pet) rabies shots even if you think it’s not going to come into contact with other animals,” she said.
So far in 2020, four bats and one raccoon have tested positive for the rabies virus in Omaha. As happened in this case, most encounters with a rabid animal occur in yards or homes, not in the wild, she said.