A California man spent the weekend in a Lincoln jail after allegedly being stopped Saturday by the Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80 with a pound of methamphetamine.
Gilbert Hernandez, 44, of Hemet, California, was charged Monday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.
In an affidavit for Hernandez's arrest, troopers said at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday they stopped a westbound, silver Chevy Malibu near Lincoln's downtown exit for speeding and failing to maintain its lane. Hernandez was driving.
The trooper who approached the car saw marijuana containers and a large folding knife on the front passenger seat, which led to a search, according to the affidavit.
The State Patrol says the search turned up about a pound of meth inside a black vodka bag and a meth pipe.