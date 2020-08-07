A majority of educators surveyed by the Nebraska state teachers union expressed skepticism that schools can reopen safely to students this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
Educators in the state’s urban areas were more skeptical than their peers statewide, according to the survey by the Nebraska State Education Association.
The survey was conducted July 24-29, and 3,111 teachers responded, the association said.
Educators were asked how likely it was — “based on the way things are trending” — that their district could reopen safely to students for in-person learning in the fall.
Fifty-two percent of respondents statewide said it was not very likely or not likely at all.
In the metro areas, a greater share of respondents expressed doubt: Douglas County 69%, Sarpy and Cass Counties 60% and Lancaster County 68%.
“Teachers are worried for themselves, but they’re also worried for your kids and their own families,” said Maddie Fennell, executive director of the association. “And they don’t know that the system is ready. There’s too many unknowns.”
Fennell said the greater concerns among urban educators reflects the prevalence of COVID-19 in those areas.
Jenni Benson, the association’s president, said in a statement that teachers would normally be excited this time of year and looking forward to getting back in the classroom.
“This year, teachers — and parents — are apprehensive about whether schools have put in place proper safeguards to transition back to in-person teaching and learning,” Benson said.
The survey also asked educators, based on current trends and their knowledge of their district’s reopening plan, whether they thought they would personally be ready to return to work in person in the fall.
Statewide, 55% of survey respondents said they would be ready to return.
Fewer said they were ready to return in the metro areas: 46% in Douglas, 45% in Sarpy and Cass and 42% in Lancaster.