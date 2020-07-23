LINCOLN — Lincoln reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day count since May, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The new cases bring Lancaster County’s total to 2,597. The total number of deaths remains at 14.
“Today’s significant caseload urgently reminds us all to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement.
While new cases are up significantly, few are requiring hospitalization. On Wednesday, a total of 19 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, with 15 of those patients from Lancaster County.
The number of confirmed recoveries in Lancaster County jumped from 869 to 930, officials said.
Statewide, one new coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday, raising the total death count to 311. There were 23,486 total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night.