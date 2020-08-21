Judge sends Lincoln teen to prison for shooting from vehicle at carload of teens

A judge sent a 17-year-old to prison Thursday for firing off at least five shots from an SUV oward a car of rival gang members.
No one was hurt. But, at Anthony Hernandez's sentencing, the prosecutor said it was "amazing" no one was struck in the shooting just before 4 p.m. Jan. 30 near 19th and E streets.
"Innocent people get killed in situations like this," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said.
He said Hernandez, who was 16 at the time, had leaned out the backseat window of a Ford Escape and fired a 9mm handgun at a group of teens in a vehicle following the SUV. Police found five shell casings.
In court records, police said Hernandez and others in the SUV had lured the other group there under the pretense of a fight.
While Hernandez said it wasn't gang related, Miller said the teen was a self-proclaimed member of one gang and the others are members of a rival gang.
"I think it's more than just happenstance," he said.
Miller said often these cases don't get charged because people don't come forward due to fear of what gang members might do to them. There has to be some deterrent, he said.
On the other side, defense attorney Trevin Preble said from the age of 3 Hernandez had been passed around "like a hot potato."
"I'm angered by what appears to be the failing on the part of the state, specifically (the Department of Health and Human Services), to step in to this young man's life and provide some permanence," he said.
Preble said, despite numerous calls to a state hotline with concerns, the state deemed him to be in a safe environment, though relatives couldn't get him to school or to a doctor or dentist. HHS didn't take custody of him until October 2019.
But, Preble said, he was hopeful, too, because Hernandez has shown resilience and a positive attitude.
19-year-old Lincoln man sped away from traffic stop in school zone, police say
Hernandez told the judge he wouldn't make excuses.
"I know someone could've gotten hurt or worse," he said, offering an apology to those in the car he shot at and for putting those with him in a situation like that.
Hernandez said this is not what he wants his life to look like.
"I know I can do better," he said.
Hernandez pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm during a felony.
In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said she didn't see him as a candidate for probation at this time and gave him four to eight years in prison.
The 15-year-old boy driving Hernandez that day since has admitted in juvenile court to being an accessory to the crime.
