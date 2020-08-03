GRAND ISLAND — On July 24, a federal grand jury indicted Brian A. Mohr of Grand Island on charges related to the receipt and possession of child pornography.
In light of the federal indictment, the Hall County Attorney’s Office has dismissed its case against Mohr, a former teacher at Northwest High School and Grand Island Central Catholic.
Mohr, 38, was arrested by Grand Island police in January. He was charged Jan. 15 with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.
The federal charges result from the same investigation that was carried out earlier this year.
“The federal government has corresponding crimes to the crimes that we’ve charged,” Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said.
Klein consulted with the U.S. Attorney’s Office about the best way to prosecute the case, then turned the case over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“We think the federal government has a lot of resources that it can bring to bear to make sure that” the case is prosecuted well “to get the just result that we think we need for our victims,” Klein said.