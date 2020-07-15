NORTH PLATTE — Authorities are investigating a two-fatality collision north of North Platte Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders were called to the scene about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 83 near the intersection with Melvin Road, nine miles from North Platte. A passenger vehicle and semi-truck had hit head on and the vehicles were on fire, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies, Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. Two male occupants of the passenger vehicle were reported dead on scene, the release said. The identities of the two men were not released pending notification of the families, the release said.
According to the release, the wreck occurred as the northbound passenger vehicle drove into the path of the southbound semi. The semi-driver took evasive action breaking and swerving into the northbound lane but could not avoid the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic was rerouted at Nebraska Highway 97 as the investigation continued. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the victims.