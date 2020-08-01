LINCOLN – Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped nearly 10 percent in the past week, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
At 5:45 p.m. Friday, the state had 26,211 confirmed cases, an increase of 2,037 from July 21.
For July 25-31, the average daily count of new cases statewide was 291, up from 259 the prior week and 226 two weeks ago.
Also in the past week, there have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 332. A total of 19,172 Nebraskans diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Saturday morning, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in its seven-county region. This includes nine cases in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County, three in Kearney County and one in Phelps County.
DHHS asks all Nebraskans to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others when possible, and avoid crowds. Wash your hands often.
Here's where you'll need a mask in order to shop in Kearney