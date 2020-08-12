KEARNEY – Buffalo County again topped the list of new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to figures provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That is about two-third the number of new cases (32) announced Monday.
Buffalo County had 18 new cases, followed by Kearney County with three cases, Dawson County with two and Franklin County with one. No new cases were reported Tuesday in Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
Two Rivers has now had 1,553 cases since March 20. County-wide, they are:
- Dawson - 967
- Buffalo - 455
- Kearney - 58
- Phelps - 40
- Gosper - 19
- Franklin - 13
- Harlan - 1
Statewide, there were 344 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, higher than recent days. Nebraska has reported 29,030 confirmed cases since March 20, with 351 deaths. Three patients died Tuesday.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.