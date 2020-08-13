Insurance adjuster Dennis Bouc was inspecting some storm damage when he saw the smoke.
Not at the house where he was working, but at one across the street.
“I think your neighbor’s house is on fire,” Bouc told client Ginger Schow.
Bouc dialed 911 on his cell phone which he handed to Schow as they rushed to the rectangular white house at 1824 N. Union St.
Schow knew an older man lived in the house and figured he probably was home.
Two houses down the street, Skylar Aegerter was doing yard work when he saw Bouc and Schow running in the street.
“It took me a minute to notice the smoke,” Aegerter said.
He, too, rushed to the house.
And within moments, three strangers became a team determined to help someone in need.
Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said firefighters got the emergency call at 11:19 a.m.
Aegerter later would say firefighters had a good response time and were at the scene within minutes.
Before that, the team of three had stepped in to help.
Bouc, who’s from Columbus and works for Farmer’s Mutual Insurance of Nebraska, said he first noticed smoke coming from a window near the front of the house.
He handed his phone to Schow, whom he commends for doing a good job of letting emergency personnel know where to go.
Bouc found the front door unlocked and he and Schow stepped just inside to see if they could find the man.
“The smoke was already so heavy at that point that as we tried to enter the house, we could not see or breathe,” Bouc said.
He knew they had to leave.
They weren’t absolutely certain if the resident was inside, but Bouc said Schow then saw the man’s hand at a window on the side of the house.
Meanwhile, Aegerter also had tried to go into the house, but came back out due to the smoke and intense heat.
“The fire was right there in the hallway,” Aegerter said.
Bouc and Aegerter reached the window outside at about the same time.
“Everything happened so fast,” Bouc recalled.
Aegerter said he punched the screen to get it off the window and hollered for the man to come to the window.
Bouc could see the man was struggling.
Together, the men worked to pull the older man up and out of the window and onto the ground. Bouc said they helped the man walk past the sidewalk to grass near the street.
“I was very worried for him,” Bouc said. “He wasn’t able to breathe or talk that well. As time started to pass, he was starting to get his bearings again and was able to talk a little bit more.”
Aegerter said he went and got a glass of water for the man.
“He was pretty coherent,” Aegerter observed.
Bernt said the resident had some smoke inhalation, but refused transport to a medical facility.
He also said firefighters saw flames coming from a hallway in the middle of the house.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in fewer than 10 minutes.
The cause of the fire was attributed to smoking materials, Bernt said.
Damages are estimated at about $30,000.
Bernt said the American Red Cross was called in to help provide the resident with shelter. The Fremont Department of Utilities came to the scene to disconnect power to the house.
Do Bouc and Aegerter see themselves as heroes?
“Gosh no,” Aegerter said. “The real heroes are the firefighters who do this every day.”
Bouc doesn’t claim the hero title either.
“This was three strangers who came together on the spot and figured out what needed to be done. We made it happen and were able to have a good result,” Bouc said. “If it wasn’t for all three of us working together, this wouldn’t have been able to happen.”