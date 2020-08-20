17 more COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County Wednesday

KEARNEY – Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buffalo County Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department region also had four other new cases: three in Kearney County and one in Dawson County.
Franklin, Gosper, Phelps and Harlan counties had no new cases.
Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 1,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. That breaks down to:
- Buffalo - 535
- Dawson - 982
- Franklin - 16
- Gosper County 22
- Harlan County - 2
- Kearney County - 88
- Phelps County - 51
Statewide, there have been 31,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 215 new cases Wednesday, and three more deaths, raising that figure to 371.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
