17 more COVID-19 cases reported in Buffalo County Wednesday
breaking top story

  • Updated
KEARNEY – Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buffalo County Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department region also had four other new cases: three in Kearney County and one in Dawson County.

Franklin, Gosper, Phelps and Harlan counties had no new cases.

Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 1,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. That breaks down to:

- Buffalo - 535

- Dawson - 982

- Franklin - 16

- Gosper County 22

- Harlan County - 2

- Kearney County - 88

- Phelps County - 51

Statewide, there have been 31,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 215 new cases Wednesday, and three more deaths, raising that figure to 371.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

Concerned about COVID-19?

'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously
Local News

Still recovering, Sarah Michael-Rush  doesn’t think people here take COVID-19 seriously enough.

“Most places in Kearney require a mask, but anywhere masks aren’t required, not a lot of people are wearing them,” she said. “Walmart requires them, but I was in there the other day and I counted five people walking around without them. I wanted to go up and say to them, ‘I’ve had this. You don’t want it.’”

