KEARNEY – Students with intellectual and physical disabilities will have their moment in the spotlight this year at state speech.

The 2023 State Speech Championships will be held Wednesday-Friday at Kearney High School. For the first time, the state championship will feature the State Speech Spotlight: Open Division, a competition for students with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“Most of these students are on their school speech team already. They have competed throughout the season, or some haven’t competed but have participated at one speech competition. They are already on the speech team or at least a speech class, and they are learning how to use presentation and research skills. We are pretty excited about it,” said NSAA Assistant Director Taryn Retzlaff.

Participants in the open division will have the opportunity to perform in informative, persuasive, entertainment, poetry, program oral interpretation, humorous or serious. They will get feedback from an NSAA-registered judge, and they will receive an NSAA medal as part of the awards ceremony for each class.

“It’s important to include events like the State Speech Spotlight because we have students on our rosters and our teams with intellectual and physical disabilities that help us out and shine throughout the season but may not qualify for state. It’s our way to be an inclusive activity where we can shine the spotlight on these students and recognize them for their contributions throughout the season,” Retzlaff said.

The details 2023 State Speech Championships Kearney High School 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Class A and B 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Class C1 and C2 7:30 a.m. Friday, Class D1 and D2

During the three-day competition, 1,153 competitors from across the state will travel to Kearney for the tournament. Retzlaff encourages people to attend the competition to see the “best of the best.”

“These students will blow you away with their performances,” she said. “Speech in Nebraska is so competitive. It’s a culmination of a student’s season to make it to state.”