LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a week-long campaign focused on distracted driving. Last week, troopers issued seven citations for using a handheld wireless communication device while driving.

“Distracted driving crashes claim an average of more than 3,000 lives across the country every year,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re asking all drivers to commit to safe driving with a simple two-step process: buckle up and put your phone down every time you get behind the wheel.”

During the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign, troopers arrested 25 drivers for impaired driving. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (489), no seat belt (14), improper child restraint (3), driving under suspension (37), open alcohol container (13) and minor in possession (7). Troopers also assisted 215 motorists on Nebraska roadways.

The effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. The campaign ran April 3-9.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website.