State GOP chair will speak at Buffalo County GOP meeting

KEARNEY — The special guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Eric Underwood

Also scheduled to speak are Dawn Liphardt, NEGOP administrative director, and state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, who will explain the legislative process.

The Buffalo County Republican Party's next meeting will be Dec. 12 at the Kearney Public Library.

Sign-in and social time begins at 6:30 p.m. The business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All registered Republicans are welcome to attend.

