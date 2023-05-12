OVERTON — Golf cart repair and reconditioning comes naturally to someone like Connor Shively.

A member of the Overton High School golf team, he participated in the sport in 2022 when his team won the Class D state golf championships. Combined with the fact that his father owns a mechanics shop and Connor worked for his father over the summer, a side business of golf cart repair seems logical.

“Most of the golf carts I work on are gas powered,” he said. “Usually they just need cosmetic repairs to make them look better.”

The purpose of most carts is to transport players on large golf courses, but Connor confessed to occasionally souping up a cart now and then.

“You can turn them up and get them going pretty good,” he said. “We had one that went 25 miles per hour.”

When Connor looks for a cart to repair and resell, he makes sure that he has a cart in good shape.

“For the most part we check it out and make sure it’s solid,” he said. “And then we see what parts it will need and get it all cleaned up. Sometimes we put some fancy wheels on it.”

On the golf side, some of the lessons Connor learned from the sport translate to his life. One of the biggest — consistency.

His mother, Shelley Shively, wrote in an email: “Watching this golf team over the years, I've learned consistency is a key to golf; attitude, practice, patience no matter the weather or any other outside forces. This team stays consistent. That's how they won state last year. This team is made up of a great group of boys who support and challenge each other to be better than the day before.”

Connor likes the individual aspects of the game.

“It’s a fun sport for me,” he said. “I can just go out there by myself and golf. You have to make sure that you stay concentrated on the game. If you get mad or anything like that, it just throws you off. I like the mid-range shots, approaching the greens. It takes a lot of practice. If you want to be good at it, you’ve got to put in the practice.”

Most of his carts come in either black or white, two colors of paint that golfers seem to prefer.

Connor, 18, will enroll at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, after he graduates from Overton High School, to study automotive technology and high-performance powertrains.

His current favorite golf cart has a lift kit install with bigger tires.

“The whole thing is jacked up,” he said.

For golfers interested in checking out Connor’s carts, he usually posts them on Facebook.