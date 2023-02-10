KEARNEY – The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has awarded Outstanding Service Awards to Tim and Sue Higgins and Mike Peck. The Higginses and Peck are active and longtime members of the Kearney High School Booster Club.

“Invested volunteers like Mr. and Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Peck give our schools and programs that extra spark,” said Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “These families have committed their talent, time and financial resources to our athletic booster club to ensure we have top-notch athletic programs in Kearney. No amount of recognition can repay what they’ve given to Kearney Public Schools. All children, including my own, have had the experience of a lifetime due to volunteers and supporters like the Higgins family and Mr. Peck. Thank you for dedicating your adult lives to Bearcats athletics!”

Tim and Sue Higgins

Tim and Sue Higgins have been members of the Kearney High Booster Club since 1996 when their oldest child started kindergarten. After moving to Kearney to start a business, the Higginses wanted to get involved and were also passionate about sports, so it was a natural fit.

Over the years, Tim and Sue volunteered with the Athletic Booster Club and eventually served as co-presidents while their children were in high school. The Booster Club was a great way to meet people in Kearney and provided a variety of avenues to be involved in the community. Tim and Sue continue to support the Booster Club financially and by volunteering.

“We saw the benefits of being involved in athletics firsthand with our own children,” said Tim. “Being part of a team has taught our kids many important life lessons that have helped shape who they are today.”

Their family includes Nick, 31, who lives in Omaha with his wife Alex and daughter Lucy; Katie, 28, who lives in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with her husband Matt Nealon and daughter Quinn; and Cal, 19, who is currently attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on a baseball scholarship. All are graduates of Kearney High School.

Ryan Hogue, KPS activities director/KHS assistant principal, stated, “I cannot say enough about the loyalty and service Tim and Sue Higgins have given Kearney High School over the years. Sue is the KHS activities administrative assistant, while Tim is always at school helping run the clock, judge lines or run concessions. Tim was also a long-standing member of the KPS school board for 18 years and continues to serve our community today as a Buffalo County Commissioner. In addition to the Higginses’ service to KPS, their generosity is also overwhelming, donating over $50,000 to our school district over the past 17 years. They have donated to several KPS organizations, including the school musical, KHS Booster Club, KHS Music Boosters, KPS Class Act Foundation, UNK and countless others.”

Mike Peck

Peck has been involved with the KHS Bearcat Booster Club since Jan. 2009. Mike has served many roles, including president, vice president and executive board. He is currently the chair of the Membership Committee and Program Ad Sales.

“I truly enjoy being a part of the KHS Booster Club. It is a great group of volunteers whose main goal is to provide support throughout the community for the student-athletes at Kearney High School. It is rewarding to know as a volunteer that you are assisting not only student-athletes but our high school coaches too,” said Peck.

Peck has also volunteered at multiple athletic events over the years, including the NSAA State Track & Field Championships (10-plus years) in the shotput arena and NSAA State Cross Country Championships (seven years) in Kearney. Peck has also assisted with Kearney High School track meets and cross country meets over the past 15 years, always willing to do what is needed to host great events at KHS.

Peck is currently employed at Heartland Bank as a vice president/relationship manager in the Grand Island branch. Peck grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School. After high school, he graduated from Kearney State College (now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney) with a business administration and marketing degree. Peck has been married to his wife, Danette, for 32 years. Their oldest son, Danny, is 31 and lives in Lincoln, and their youngest son, Matt, is 28 and lives in Omaha. Peck was also awarded an Outstanding Service Award for his long-standing service to the Kearney High School Athletic Booster Club. He is one of the many people on the KHS Booster Club who donates their time throughout the year to support over 21 athletic teams and countless activities. He also helps organize several tailgates throughout the school year that feeds KHS athletes and coaches following practices and at contests.

“Mike Peck is a person who rarely says no when it comes to helping Kearney High Athletics,” said Hogue. “He is always around to help when you need him the most no matter the event. Even though his kids have long since graduated from KHS, he continues to pour his heart and soul into Kearney High School athletics and the Booster Club. He is definitely a lifetime member of the ‘Trueblood Bearcats.’”

Hogue continues to be astounded by the support of the community, the patrons and the Booster Clubs.

“All of our Booster Clubs are made up of hard-working individuals who give so much of themselves to support our students at Kearney High School,” said Hogue. “Tim and Sue Higgins, and Mike Peck, are three individuals who rarely say no and are always around to help when you need them the most. Time is one of the most valuable assets one possesses, and giving it to volunteer is one of the most generous things anyone can do in their life, and they volunteer a lot.”

Recipients will be presented recognitions at the NSIAAA Spring Awards Banquet March 7 at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln.