York girl rides in Ecto-1 for special cause

J&R Heating and Air co-owner Nancy Davidson said she and her co-workers knew they wanted to do something to contribute to the playground’s fundraising efforts. Davidson first learned of the ambitious project at a York City Council meeting. The effort being put forth for the playground and its intent touched her. “It’s such a beautiful thing to have something as important as play,” Davidson said. “We think the [Peyton Parker Lane Playground] foundation is an amazing thing.”

As ways to help make the Peyton Parker Lane Playground happen percolated in her mind, she stumbled upon something she first thought J&R Heating and Air itself could benefit from: an Ecto-1 for hire — complete with a proton pack-toting Ghostbuster. “As much as I wanted to have him at J&R, I thought maybe we could make this into a benefit for the playground,” Davidson said. “It’s just wacky enough that people will remember it. At the very least the playground will stick in people’s minds.”