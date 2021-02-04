Woman convicted of child abuse after leaving 5 children, 6 dogs at York interchange

Irene Lira, of California, pleaded no contest in York County District Court to one count of felony child abuse intentionally.

In exchange for her plea four other counts of intentional child abuse were dismissed, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The case began when a York County Sheriff deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Interstate 80 and he conducted a traffic stop. Court records say the driver didn't have any form of identification and believed his license may have been suspended.

The deputy says he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle – and when he opened the driver’s door of the vehicle, he saw a small syringe lying beside the driver’s seat on the floor. The driver was arrested.