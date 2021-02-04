Woman convicted of child abuse after leaving 5 children, 6 dogs at York interchange

YORK - A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving four adults who abandoned five juveniles and six dogs at a gas station in York and then were later caught with methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Irene Lira, of California, pleaded no contest in York County District Court to one count of felony child abuse intentionally.
In exchange for her plea four other counts of intentional child abuse were dismissed, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
The case began when a York County Sheriff deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Interstate 80 and he conducted a traffic stop. Court records say the driver didn't have any form of identification and believed his license may have been suspended.
The deputy says he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle – and when he opened the driver’s door of the vehicle, he saw a small syringe lying beside the driver’s seat on the floor. The driver was arrested.
Lira, the front seat passenger, was also taken into custody after a pipe and two small bags with suspected methamphetamine were found inside her purse.
The remaining two passengers – Pablo Recio and Kristin Learned – were also taken into custody and transported to the York County Jail.
The police officer determined that Lira is the mother of two of the children and grandmother to the other two.
Records indicate the older children had been caring for the younger children and had been able to get them some food.
When the police officer arrived at the hotel room to talk with the children he found dog feces and urine inside the room from six dogs who had been left with the children.
Sentencing for Lira has been set for April 12. She faces up to three years in prison.