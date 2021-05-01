Woman, 66, leads chase from York to Wood River

YORK COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after driving dangerously in York County and then taking troopers on a high speed pursuit.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers received a report on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., that a dangerous driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near York.

“A trooper was able to locate the vehicle and observed it moving down the middle of both lanes of westbound I-80, with its hazard lights activated,” Thomas said. “The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles per house.

“Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks near Wood River, which eventually brought the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 293. The driver then failed to cooperate with troopers’ commands to exit the vehicle. Troopers were eventually able to get the driver out of the vehicle and place her into custody. The pursuit lasted approximately 23 minutes.”

The driver, Diane Hansen, 66, of Omaha was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. She was lodged in Hall County Jail.

