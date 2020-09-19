Warrant approved for bar owner in protester’s death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA (AP) — An arrest warrant has been approved for a former Omaha bar owner who shot and killed a protester during a confrontation outside his bar in May.

Jake Gardner, 38, was charged Tuesday in the death of James Scurlock, 22, during a protest outside Gardner’s bar during civil unrest in downtown Omaha.

Gardner, who is white, was charged with manslaughter, attempted first-degree assault, making terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot Scurlock, a Black man.

Douglas County District Judge James Gleason approved the warrant on Friday.

Gardner is believed to have gone to California shortly after the May 30 shooting, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Authorities said special prosecutor Fred Franklin has spoken with Gardner’s attorney, Stu Dornan, about arranging for Gardner to turn himself in.