Wanted: FBI needs help in finding man wanted in sexual exploitation case

OMAHA - The FBI is seeking information the could lead to the identification of a man known as John Doe 42.

In a news release the FBI says the man may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The audio recording depicting John Doe 42 is believed to have been produced prior to October of 2015.

John Doe 42 is described as a White male, likely between the ages of 50 and 65 years old. 

Anyone with information about this case can call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

