Vehicle stopped for going 100 mph in Norfolk residential area

NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Patrol stopped a vehicle going 100 mph in a residential area of Norfolk on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, the state patrol stated that a vehicle was registered going at 100 mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 35 mph.

In the past 30 days, troopers have issued 95 citations for vehicles going 100 mph or more over the speed limit, up from previous years’ numbers, the post said.

Excessive speeding is dangerous anywhere, the patrol warned, not just in residential areas.