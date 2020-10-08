 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle stopped for going 100 mph in Norfolk residential area
top story

Vehicle stopped for going 100 mph in Norfolk residential area

{{featured_button_text}}
100 mph

A vehicle was stopped in a residential area of Norfolk for speeding Tuesday night. It was going 100 mph.

 Courtesy

NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Patrol stopped a vehicle going 100 mph in a residential area of Norfolk on Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a Facebook post, the state patrol stated that a vehicle was registered going at 100 mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 35 mph.

In the past 30 days, troopers have issued 95 citations for vehicles going 100 mph or more over the speed limit, up from previous years’ numbers, the post said.

Excessive speeding is dangerous anywhere, the patrol warned, not just in residential areas.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News