Two men arrested after pursuit in York, Seward counties

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Wisconsin men following a pursuit in York and Seward counties Wednesday.

At about 7 p.m., a trooper on Interstate 80 saw an eastbound Kia SUV following another vehicle too closely and performed a traffic stop near York at mile marker 353, according to the State Patrol. The driver provided false identification to the trooper, but the trooper identified the driver using a mobile fingerprint identification device.

After being identified, David Fletcher, 32, of Milwaukee, exited the trooper's cruiser, ran to his vehicle and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Kia fled east reaching speeds of 130 mph. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Goehner exit, lost control at the exit, struck a sign, a fence and an unoccupied truck in the ditch.

Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial

Fletcher fled on foot into a cornfield, but the two passengers remaining in the vehicle were transported to the hospital in Seward, where they were medically cleared. One of the passengers, Christopher Barbosa, 30, of Milwaukee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wisconsin.