Trooper dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
Trooper dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin. Trooper Goodwin, 37, died Thursday in Scottsbluff, according to an NSP press release.

He was a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol and served in the Carrier Enforcement Division, stationed in Scottsbluff.

Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. NSP has requested that the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation into the incident.

Memorial services are pending.

