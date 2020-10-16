Teen goes to prison for 2018 crash in stolen SUV that killed 14-year-old Lincoln teen

A Lincoln teenager was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for crashing a stolen SUV while fleeing law enforcement and killing his 14-year-old friend.

Anthony Moreno, now 17, pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by unlawful taking for the crash that killed Zayne Yost almost two years ago.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him Thursday to the prison time, plus 3½ years of post-supervision release.

He since has been taken to the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha.

On Dec. 26, 2018, Moreno was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer that he and his friends had stolen when he took an Interstate 80 exit too fast, crashed and rolled, throwing out all four of the teenagers inside.

Prosecutors said Moreno and another boy initially took the SUV, then picked up Yost and a 16-year-old who lived nearby.

The Trailblazer was spotted downtown, and a deputy followed, activating lights and sirens once the SUV got on I-80, where Moreno, who didn't have a driver's license, reached speeds of 98 mph.

At the Northwest 48th Street exit, he swerved, lost control and rolled.