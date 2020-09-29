Survey shows liberals, conservatives worried about sharing opinions at UNL

LINCOLN — Most students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have no problem engaging in conversations on campus around controversial issues such as abortion, gun control, immigration or racial and gender equity.
But 63% of the roughly 300 UNL students who responded to a national survey said they have withheld an opinion about a controversial subject for fear of how their peers, their professors, or administrators would respond.
The 2020 College Free Speech Rankings were compiled by the nonpartisan Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, and RealClearEducation from the responses of 20,000 students nationwide in April and May of this year.
The first-of-its kind report, which was paid for by support from conservative megadonor Charles Koch but conducted independent of his influence, shows how students feel about free speech, self-censorship, tolerance and opposing viewpoints on their respective college or university campuses.
"For the first time ever, prospective college students and their parents can systematically compare the environments for free speech and open discourse across dozens of campuses," said Nico Perrino, FIRE's vice president of communications.
The results of the survey "should be a wake-up call" for some college and university leaders, Perrino added, as well as serve as a roadmap for improving campus climates for free speech and expression.
"Students might remain silent in the classroom or on the quad, but their survey responses are loud and clear," he added.
As was the case across many of the 55 universities included in the inaugural survey, overall student perception for how accepting UNL is to varying viewpoints depended on that student's political viewpoints.
Scores were compiled across several areas surveyed — openness to engaging in difficult conversations, tolerance for opposing viewpoints, self-expression and administrative support for free speech — combined with a speech code assigned to campuses by FIRE.
UNL ranked No. 31 overall in the 2020 rankings from best for free speech to worst, just behind Ohio State University but ahead of the University of Pennsylvania. But students who identified themselves as politically conservative put UNL at No. 17 on the inaugural rankings, while liberal students placed the state's largest public university campus at No. 40.
Liberals at UNL scored themselves 54 out of 100 on how willing they were to have a difficult conversation on campus. Conservative students gave themselves a score of 63 out of 100.
A wider gulf opened on the issue of tolerance — which the FIRE survey defines as a student's "willingness to allow controversial speakers to come speak at their campus" — where liberal students scored 41.6, while conservative students scored 61.9.
To provide context to the scores, the College Free Speech Rankings include anonymous anecdotes from students about times they felt they could voice their opinions on campus.
The responses include a wide array of situations and opinions on campus.
"A professor strongly implied that everyone who votes for Trump is a racist," wrote one student. "I felt that I could not say anything to challenge that idea because I would get smeared as a racist for doing so."
"I think our students are relatively conservative, so I am nervous to criticize Donald Trump, especially in front of the 'country' boys," another wrote.
The results of the College Free Speech Rankings provide some contrast with a climate survey done by the university two years ago after UNL was embroiled in a campus free speech incident.
A survey of students, employees and alumni from across the NU system conducted by Gallup found about 90% of students who identified as liberal had no problem expressing their political views on campus, while only 75% of students who identified as conservative felt the same way.
Roughly half of students said they were comfortable telling other students about their political beliefs, and 44% said they would share their views with faculty.
The same survey found 35% of students said they were prevented from saying what they believe out of fear that others might be offended.
