Surveillance video caught teens smashing Nativity scene, Lincoln man says

A Lincoln homeowner told police that a group of teenagers smashed his Christmas decorations, including a Nativity scene, early Tuesday in the Indian Village neighborhood.

The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southwest Lincoln neighborhood, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said. The 66-year-old homeowner said video surveillance showed three or four teenagers getting out of an SUV before entering his yard with baseball bats.

The teens used the bats to cause about $1,000 in damage to Christmas trees, lights, ornaments and a Nativity scene. The teens can also be seen breaking the rear window of a van parked in the driveway, causing $300 in damage.

The teens then broke into a 2006 Ford Mustang parked across the street. The owner of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, reported that a Nintendo video game console, valued at $299, was stolen from the car.