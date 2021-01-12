State capitols across the country, including Nebraska, step up security amid new safety concerns

LINCOLN — State capitols across the nation stepped up security Monday, deploying National Guard units, SWAT teams and extra police officers as several legislatures convened amid heightened safety concerns following last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

At the Nebraska State Capitol, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he was aware that calls were circulating for protests to occur on Sunday. He added that “appropriate precautions” will be taken to avoid the violence and property damage that occurred in the nation’s Capitol last week.

Hours after the protections began, the FBI issued bulletins warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

After insurrectionists backing President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, some governors and lawmakers began ramping up security because of online threats suggesting that more mobs could target state capitols.