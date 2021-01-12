State capitols across the country, including Nebraska, step up security amid new safety concerns

LINCOLN — State capitols across the nation stepped up security Monday, deploying National Guard units, SWAT teams and extra police officers as several legislatures convened amid heightened safety concerns following last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.
At the Nebraska State Capitol, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he was aware that calls were circulating for protests to occur on Sunday. He added that “appropriate precautions” will be taken to avoid the violence and property damage that occurred in the nation’s Capitol last week.
Hours after the protections began, the FBI issued bulletins warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
After insurrectionists backing President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, some governors and lawmakers began ramping up security because of online threats suggesting that more mobs could target state capitols.
In Nebraska, there have been discussions of prohibiting open carry of weapons after a couple of gun-rights advocates showed up carrying semi-automatic assault rifles to a legislative hearing a year ago. But legislative leaders have concluded that lawmakers cannot ban guns in hallways of the State Capitol without a law change, and that they only have jurisdiction over the legislative chambers and hearing rooms. But no rule change to ban guns there was submitted by the deadline Monday for such rule proposals.
State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha said that a lot of senators are advising staff members to work from home next week as a precautionary measure.
“It’s a scary proposition,” McCollister said.
Legislatures convened in more than half a dozen states. Because of concerns about the coronavirus, many state capitols had already adopted procedures to curb the potential for large crowds, including arranging for lawmakers to meet remotely. Those steps greatly reduced the number of people who are actually working in capitol buildings.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee activated hundreds of National Guard troops to help state police keep order at the state Capitol and defend security fencing. At least two people were arrested Monday, including a woman who, according to state police, used a recreational vehicle to block a roadway and refused to comply with orders to move.
At the Georgia Capitol, a state patrol SWAT team walked the perimeter wearing fatigues and carrying rifles while lawmakers gathered inside for the start of a two-year term. In Michigan, a state commission voted Monday to ban the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.
In Idaho, doors to the House and Senate chambers were locked Monday morning, and two Idaho state troopers were stationed at each entrance. In past years, the doors were propped open while an unarmed statehouse staff member controlled access.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.