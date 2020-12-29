Start small, get creative when getting healthy, but don't bite off too much

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For lunch or dinner, skinless chicken breasts can be prepared in many ways “that are really flavorful and very healthy for you.”

She likes to marinate chicken breasts in Italian dressing and then grill them on a pellet grill smoker.

Hirschbrunner believes in moderation.

It’s OK to have something high in calories once a while. But for the most part, people should choose foods that have lower calories, are higher in fiber and more nutrients in them.

To get healthy, people should look at themselves and see what needs to be improved upon, said Chelsey Kennedy, who is a women’s health nurse practitioner at CHI Health St. Francis Family and Behavioral Medicine.

In addition to physical concerns, the road to good health includes social and psychological pieces.

To improve themselves, people should pick one or two things. “Maybe it’s my diet. Maybe it’s my nutrition. Maybe it’s my mental or social health,” Kennedy said.

Many times people lose weight but don’t keep it off.