Smoke detector batteries disconnected in fatal fire that killed 4 in Columbus

“She was extremely happy; she had a smile that could infect a room,” Ostrander said.

Natasha was a first grade student at Lost Creek Elementary School.

“We’re a family. That building is a family, that classroom is a family,” Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said Monday. “So when you put that into the context of your own family, that leaves a void, it leaves a hole. … There is sadness.”

Fernando Lopez-Chavez Jr. had known Lars Barcel since the first or second grade.

“He was a good soul, an old soul and a good soul,” Lopez-Chavez said, adding that the times he asked Lars for help, Lars said "yes" without any hesitation.

Miller had worked at Bomgaars in Columbus since August 2011, most recently scaling back her hours running the clothing department because of the baby's birth.

Bomgaars manager Dan Woulfe called her a very productive, detail-oriented employee. She was "just like a force of one," he said

Linda Patocka, a co-worker of Miller’s, said the family would come into Bomgaars to visit.

“Janelle and Lars and the kids were awesome. They will forever be a part of my life and, even though they’re gone, I’m glad I got to be friends with Janelle. She was an awesome person. And Natasha, I’m going to miss her coming in and giving me a hug,” Patocka said, tearfully.