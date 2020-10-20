Smoke detector batteries disconnected in fatal fire that killed 4 in Columbus

COLUMBUS — A family of four, including a 6-year-old girl and 4-month-old baby, died in an early Saturday morning house fire started by a wood-burning fireplace.
The Columbus Fire Department responded to the home at 1052 20th Ave. at 5:42 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the house.
An ember from a fireplace ignited nearby combustible materials, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. There were smoke detectors in the house, but investigators found the batteries were not connected.
The family members were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; and their infant son, Lars Barcel Jr. were killed, along with Miller’s daughter from a previous marriage, Natasha Lambrecht, 6.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate smoke inhalation caused the deaths, the fire marshal's office said.
Natasha Lambrecht was a vibrant, bubbly, intelligent child who loved to read, the color purple and her favorite animals, unicorns and mermaids. She could make friends easily but had also been developing qualities as a leader.
“She was a strong, independent child so she would have grown up to be a strong, independent woman,” said Amy Ostrander, who is engaged to Natasha's father, Nic Lambrecht.
“She was extremely happy; she had a smile that could infect a room,” Ostrander said.
Natasha was a first grade student at Lost Creek Elementary School.
“We’re a family. That building is a family, that classroom is a family,” Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said Monday. “So when you put that into the context of your own family, that leaves a void, it leaves a hole. … There is sadness.”
Fernando Lopez-Chavez Jr. had known Lars Barcel since the first or second grade.
“He was a good soul, an old soul and a good soul,” Lopez-Chavez said, adding that the times he asked Lars for help, Lars said "yes" without any hesitation.
Miller had worked at Bomgaars in Columbus since August 2011, most recently scaling back her hours running the clothing department because of the baby's birth.
Bomgaars manager Dan Woulfe called her a very productive, detail-oriented employee. She was "just like a force of one," he said
Linda Patocka, a co-worker of Miller’s, said the family would come into Bomgaars to visit.
“Janelle and Lars and the kids were awesome. They will forever be a part of my life and, even though they’re gone, I’m glad I got to be friends with Janelle. She was an awesome person. And Natasha, I’m going to miss her coming in and giving me a hug,” Patocka said, tearfully.
