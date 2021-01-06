Saunders County woman wins Pick 5 jackpot...again

Margaret Furasek of Weston won $138,000 playing Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. This was Furasek’s second Pick 5 jackpot win after she won $94,000 in July of 2020.

Furasek purchased her winning ticket from Weston 92 BP at 2345 County Road K in Weston. Furasek’s ticket was a free play ticket and contained one quick pick play for the Dec. 23 drawing with the winning combination 08, 13, 20, 21 and 27.

Furasek was last into the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln offices in July of 2020 to claim a $94,000 prize from a Pick 5 ticket also purchased at Weston 92 BP on July 21.

Every day, Furasek’s husband Tony heads to Weston 92 BP to buy his wife a Pick 5 quick pick ticket. Around 9:30 every night they call their daughter, Mary Mika, to check the numbers for them on the Nebraska Lottery’s website.

When she claimed her prize on Monday, Jan. 4, Furasek said her second win was just exciting and unexpected as the first.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.