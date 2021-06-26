Regents approve budget, 2-year tuition freeze

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a $1 billion annual budget on Friday that will freeze tuition rates for two years.

Meeting at Varner Hall for the first time since early in 2020, regents unanimously hailed the budget’s focus on making investments in student success, faculty compensation and facility improvements.

President Ted Carter said the plan was the result of a “thoughtful, strategic and disciplined” approach taken by campus and system leaders in the midst of a pandemic.

“We had to make some tough decisions, but we’ve done it for the long-term growth and success of the university,” Carter said. “I feel very good about this budget.”

The 2021-22 budget includes a 2.5% increase in state appropriations, raising taxpayer support for NU to $628.5 million next year, and accounts for anticipated increases in tuition revenue as enrollment numbers grow.

Along with keeping tuition rates flat for the next two years, NU will continue the Nebraska Promise, which covers the full tuition costs for 1,000 in-state students from families with household incomes of $60,000 or less.