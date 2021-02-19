Power pool currently has enough electricity to meet demand

COLUMBUS – The Southwest Power Pool said Thursday night the generating capacity in its 14-state region appears to be sufficient to satisfy energy demands.

The announcement reads:

“Effective at 6:25 p.m. central time (Thursday), SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1, meaning all available generation resources in its 14-state balancing authority area are committed to meet forecasted electricity demand."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SPP had previously declared a period of conservative operations lasting until Saturday, indicating that due to extreme weather, utilities should operate with heightened awareness of possible contingencies.

“We are not directing any interruptions of service at this time. The public should follow their local service provider’s directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.”

Southwest Power Pool members, including Nebraska Public Power District and the regional districts it supplies, including Dawson Public Power and Southern Public Power, had used rolling blackouts to reduce power consumption. NPPD and the regional districts also urged customers to conserve energy to prevent a collapse of the electrical grid while temperatures fell significantly below zero.

The low in Kearney on Tuesday morning was -24 degrees.