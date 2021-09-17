Podcast workshop part of October Nebraska Press Women fall conference

GRAND ISLAND — A podcasting workshop and a panel discussion about covering the COVID-19 pandemic are among events planned for Oct. 9 at the Nebraska Press Women Fall Conference and 75th anniversary celebration.

The site will be the Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. The theme is 75 years of Truth Telling.

“We Should Start a Podcast” will be presented by Kaci Richter of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Richter says attendees will learn how to start a podcast, from equipment and planning to distribution and analytics. She also will cover best practices in podcasting and discuss how to grow your podcast.

Her morning presentation will be followed by “The Illusion of Control in the Digital Era” by attorney, educator, TV arts program producer, newspaper columnist, travel writer and author Sherri Burr, who is New Mexico Press Women president and the 2021 National Federation of Press Women Communicator of Achievement.