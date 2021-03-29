Pickup, buggy crash sends northeast Nebraska woman to UNMC

ORCHARD - A woman was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center last week following a pickup and horse-drawn buggy crash in northeast Nebraska.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 two miles west of Orchard in Antelope County, east of O'Neill.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol both vehicles were traveling west at the time of the crash. Three occupants in the buggy, Calvin and Elva Mae Otto, and their infant daughter, were all injured.

Calvin Otto and the infant were transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening, said NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said.

Elva Mae Otto also was transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital but then taken by medical helicopter to UNMC in Omaha with serious injuries, he said.

The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old male, was transported by Ewing Rescue to Avera St. Anthony Hospital in O’Neill with nonlife-threatening injuries, Thomas said.

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Neligh Police, Orchard Rescue, Ewing Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol responded.

The investigation continues.