Passersby removes driver from semi after I-80 crash near Shelton

SHELTON - A semi driver had to be removed from his vehicle by passersby after an accident Monday morning on Interstate 80.

The driver reportedly went off the road four miles east of Shelton, overcorrected and, with a soft shoulder after recent rain, the semi tipped over. The single-vehicle accident was reported at 11:49 a.m.

The driver was extricated by two passerby. Wood River volunteer fire and rescue personnel responded to the call, and the driver was taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.