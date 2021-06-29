 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passersby removes driver from semi after I-80 crash near Shelton
0 Comments

Passersby removes driver from semi after I-80 crash near Shelton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELTON - A semi driver had to be removed from his vehicle by passersby after an accident Monday morning on Interstate 80.

The driver reportedly went off the road four miles east of Shelton, overcorrected and, with a soft shoulder after recent rain, the semi tipped over. The single-vehicle accident was reported at 11:49 a.m.

The driver was extricated by two passerby. Wood River volunteer fire and rescue personnel responded to the call, and the driver was taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs help search for survivors at Surfside condo collapse site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News