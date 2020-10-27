Omaha Correctional Center inmate who was supposed to go to psychiatric hospital mistakenly released

LINCOLN - Authorities are searching for an inmate who was supposed to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital, but was instead released Monday from the Omaha Correctional Center.

Amjad Almusa, 28, should have been transferred to the Norfolk Regional Center when he completed his sentence, but the transfer was overlooked and Almusa was discharged from the Omaha prison, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Law enforcement was notified once the oversight was detected and a release was sent to news media at about 6:30 p.m.

“Standard procedure is that an individual is held at the facility until the appropriate law enforcement agency assumes custody to fulfill the detainer or hold,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“In this case, the hold was overlooked and the individual was released from the facility. The circumstances surrounding this release are under investigation.”

Almusa is 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He began serving a one-year sentence out of Madison County on April 27 for two counts of assault on a Department of Health and Human Services employee. He has previously served sentences for sexual assault and burglary.

Anyone with knowledge of Almusa's whereabouts should notify local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.