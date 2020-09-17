 Skip to main content
Omaha Correctional Center inmate dies Wednesday

An inmate at the Omaha Correctional Center died Wednesday.

Jose Cruz, 59, died at Nebraska Medicine. He was serving a 14- to 24-year sentence on methamphetamine charges in Madison County, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, the agency said Cruz was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Jose Cruz

 Courtesy

