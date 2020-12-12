Officials identify man killed in three-vehicle crash near Valley

VALLEY (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Valley that also injured three others.

Timothy Compton, 38, died in the late Tuesday night crash on a county road northwest of Valley, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the crash was caused when a pickup driven by George Plofkin, 39, crossed the center line into southbound traffic and collided with Compton’s sedan. Another southbound pickup driven by 55-year-old Wyatt Rhone then rear-ended Compton’s car, deputies said.

Compton was declared dead at the scene. Plofkin, Rhone and a passenger in Rhone’s truck were taken to Omaha hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.