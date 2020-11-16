North Platte man arrested after scuffle with a trooper at the Elm Creek truck stop

ELM CREEK - A North Platte man was arrested on suspicion of seven charges following an incident Sunday at an Elm Creek truck stop.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was notified that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate a suspect reportedly armed with a handgun, said a NSP news release.

Approximately two hours later, a trooper was on another call at the Pilot truck stop at the Elm Creek interchange when he received information that the suspect being sought by deputies was possibly hiding in one of the shower stalls at the truck stop.

The trooper made contact with the subject. As the trooper attempted to place the subject into custody, the man resisted arrest and attempted to flee. A physical confrontation ensued, during which the trooper was able to place the suspect into custody, the release said.

The suspect was not injured during the confrontation, but the trooper sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The trooper was treated at Kearney Regional Medical Center and released.